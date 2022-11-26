Despite higher prices, families make it a tradition to find a live Christmas tree

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — People are already putting up Christmas trees or deciding to get a live one, but this year they will cos consumers extra.

The owners of Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm in Murfreesboro — Joe and Jan Steiner — said prices for live Christmas trees went up about 10-15% compared to last year.

"We always hate to do that. It’s always a difficult decision, but we had to go with that," Jan said.

She said the extra charges cover what they're charged to receive the trees. She said they don’t increase it just to make more money.

Some families don't mind the hike in price. For them, it's all about the experience and the tradition of chopping down a live Christmas tree.

"It's just something we look forward to every year. We plan it and plan around it nothing takes the place of this," customer Tammy Daech explained.

The families come out and enjoy being able to take their kids. Also, walk around to burn some energy off," Joe said.

The Steiners did say Mother Nature was not kind to them this year, which means in about five years when baby trees are ready to be sold, they will have a limited supply of trees.

This year they have lots to offer. They have precut options too. They're open Thursday through Sunday.