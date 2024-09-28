Despite rain, Pilgrimage Festival kicks off in Franklin this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A little rain and wind didn't stop the Pilgrimage Festival from kicking off in Franklin!

You may remember Pilgrimage was cancelled back in 2018 because of bad weather.

However, today's rain didn't stop thousands, who donned their raincoats and ponchos, to hear their favorite bands.

"We're prepared to stand in a little bit of rain, as long as it's safe," said Landon Austin.

"I'm fine standing in the rain. I've been to Bonnaroo four times, I'm not afraid of mud," added Milana Savia.

Organizers say they are working closely with the city of Franklin and Williamson County Emergency Management to make sure everybody stays safe.

In the meantime, festivalgoers were happy to dance in the rain.

"Once you set the expectation that you're gonna have fun no matter what, nothing can really disappoint you," said Joe Brackett from Chattanooga.

Organizers say the festival is scheduled to go on as planned Saturday and Sunday. They'll update everyone on any changes through their app and social media.

