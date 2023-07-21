Despite widespread damage, Mt. Juliet city officials say no injuries reported after storms

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Damage from Thursday's storm was widespread in Mt. Juliet.

Many of the streets were covered in debris. The Mt. Juliet Police Department said there were multiple reports of downed power lines and fallen trees all over the city, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

One family tells NewsChannel 5 they just can't catch a break. Helen Walsh said she and her husband had just finished fixing their roof from the previous round of storms a few months ago, but this afternoon had a tree and some power lines fell on their driveway.

"Back in March when the winds were so strong it damaged our roof. And so just yesterday they replaced our roof. And our cars were on the street because we wanted to make sure there were no nails left on the driveway, so our cars were spared, but no power, another tree down, here we go," she said.

The City of Mt. Juliet said public work crews were able to clear streets within two hours.

They're also encouraging people who have damage from today's storms and need help to fill out a form online so that volunteers can go out, assess it all, and determine if they're able to provide that help.

You can access the form HERE.