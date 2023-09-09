Detectives search for white sedan after road-rage shooting on I-440

Metro Police are searching for the driver of a white sedan after the driver of that car opened fire on another vehicle on I-440 in Nashville.

Detectives say a 25-year-old woman from Nashville was driving a Toyota Prius in the left lane of I-440 west between the Nolensville Pike exit and the I-65 interchange just before 9:00 PM Friday.

Their investigation shows the white sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it approached the Prius, passing it on the left shoulder.

The white car then entered the lane to the right of the Prius and slowed down. Shots were fired from the white car at the Prius.

The driver of that Prius was not hit by bullets but still wounded on her hand and leg by broken glass.

Anyone with information about the car or the person(s) inside it Friday night is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.