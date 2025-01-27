"Devastating": 700 employees will lose jobs after LaVergne Bridgestone plant closure

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, Bridgestone Americas announced it is closing its plant in LaVergne. It's a decision that will impact 700 employees.

Lisa Powell has worked at the Bridgestone plant in LaVergne for 13 years.

"I thought I'd finally found a job where I was comfortable and thought I'd be there until I retired," she explained.

As of Thursday, Lisa's plans will have to change.

The tire manufacturer announced it is shutting down the LaVergne plant to "optimize its business footprint" and "enhance the quality" of operations.

While the company tries to keep up with the economy, the news means 700 local employees are out of a job.

It's emotional for Lisa, who says now, her family will have to postpone travel plans and home renovations.

"Here I am 10 years out from retirement, and having to look for another job...I don't know how employees feel about my age," she said.

While she says she understands why the company had to make this hard decision, her heart mostly hurts for her work family.

"Yeah, they're my brothers and sisters," she said, tearing up. "We spend more time at work than we do at home. So you spend a lot of time with your coworkers getting to know them and love them like family. So it's devastating."

The plant officially closes July 31st.

In addition to this closure, Bridgestone says they're also reduce the workforce in Des Moines and in the company's US corporate sales and operations departments.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.