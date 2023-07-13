Developer pitches new baseball stadium near Downtown Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It hasn't always been this way, along a stretch of College Street in Clarksville just before you get to Austin Peay State University.

"There’s nothing to do here," said Dwight Jemison, a longtime Clarksville resident.

For 80 years, B.F. Goodrich and then later the Vulcan Plant, provided hundreds of jobs on a 30-acre stretch of land. Then the plant closed in 2018.

"Back in the day, it was bringing, you know, life here," said LaTanya Jemison, Dwight's wife. "People aren’t willing to live in this area because there’s nothing here that’s thriving or a reason to be close to this area."

But now, a developer is swinging for the fences to dramatically change this land, owned by the prominent Hand family in Clarksville. A proposal filed to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission calls for a mixed-use development.

Phase 1: Apartment Complex

Phase 2: Baseball stadium

Phase 3: Retail and a hotel

The Jemison family was so excited about the announcement, they said they had to just drive by.

"To bring life back to the community and also bring some resources," said Dwight.

"It will allow money that’s being spent outside of Clarksville to possibly stay here," said LaTanya.

Just to be clear, Clarksville hasn't found any team that would officially call the stadium home. At least not yet. But the Jemisons think the community could easily find players that would want to play there.

"I think this could be something for those guys who are 18-21, 22 that can’t go the big leagues, to come out here and still have something to do," said Dwight.

Because this stretch of College Street hasn't always been this way, and if the plan ends up being a home run, it won't stay this way either. "I really think that it will allow for some life to come back in," said LaTanya.

The next step for this project would be to get the land officially rezoned by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission. They plan to take up the proposal at their next meeting.

Clarksville actually had its own minor league baseball team back in 1997 called the Clarksville Coyotes, but the league folded in 1998.