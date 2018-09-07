Developers Hope To Bring Veterans Village To Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Developers are hoping to bring a new technology to Clarksville: homes that monitor seniors' health without them even stepping out the door.

Connected Care Cottage just unveiled a new home in Clarksville where seniors' health can be monitored 24/7, not too far from the Tennessee Veterans Home.

"We're trying to put adjacent to them 48 tiny homes. The difference in these tiny homes is that they are medically connected," said Bill Nolan, Connected Care Cottage, Board Chairman.

The 500-square-foot cottages will have between five to ten sensors that will monitor the patient's vital signs. That data is transferred to a cloud where doctors, loved ones, and emergency services can look at that information.

Nolan says Connected Care Cottage hopes to build the Veterans Village on Arrowood Drive.

"All the houses are not only equipped with sensors but they are equipped with a 24/7 hour nurse. That is tremendous. At anytime he can talk to that nurse if he thinks he has a medical problem," said Nolan.

Nolan says if the project is approved, seniors can expect to lease the cottage for $2,800 to $3,200 a month.

"Telemedicine is a way that you don't have to make that 40 mile trip, 40 miles back to go to a doctor in Tennessee anymore," said Nolan.

The project has not been approved yet but if it is approved, developers hope to break ground within the next three months.