Developers hope to highlight architecture with Factory at Franklin renovations

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes are coming to the historic Factory at Franklin!

The site was purchased last year and has been getting a facelift. Developers released more details about what renderings will look like.

The space beneath the water tower, one of The Factory's most iconic features, was previously closed off to the public but now developers are opening it up. The area underneath will now have an added green space and outdoor seating. Beside it will also be another patio and seating for people to enjoy.

The Factory was purchased last year by the Nashville office of Holladay Properties. By making these changes, developers said they're hoping to highlight the architecture and entire experience.

Upgrades inside include additional restaurants, roof work and preservation projects.

The new owners said they're honoring the leases of current tenants and will keep the popular farmer's market in place. All the renovations are expected to be completed by early next year.