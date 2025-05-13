DHS details 196 arrests made by ICE recently in Nashville, including man convicted of rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Homeland Security has announced details into the 196 arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently in Nashville.

The arrests were made in conjunction with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Of those arrested, 95 reportedly had prior criminal convictions and pending criminal charges and 31 were individuals who were previously removed after reentering the U.S. illegally.

Among those arrested included a 60-year-old man named Jassim Jafaf Al-Raash who had previous convictions for rape to which he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and convictions for larceny and false imprisonment to which he was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment. He also had an arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

33-year-old Franklin Oswaldo Velasquez, who officials say is the subject of an active Red Notice in El Salvador for aggravated murder. Hi criminal history includes a conviction for possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and criminal impersonation.

“You would think all public officials would unite around DHS bringing violent criminal illegal aliens to justice and removing them from American communities. However, pro-open borders politicians—like Mayor O’Connell—would rather protect illegal aliens than American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This operation resulted in getting gang members, sex offenders, and other violent criminals off Nashville’s streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with victims and the brave ICE agents who are on the frontlines making America safe again.”

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office for a statement, we will update as details come in.

