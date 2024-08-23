Diapers for Diplomas program expands to MTSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Diaper Connection announced it's expanding its Diapers for Diplomas program.

The program gives qualifying students who are raising young children a "scholarship" that amounts to 200 diapers per month.

The program is expanding to MTSU, its largest campus yet, after first starting in several community colleges and then expanding to TCAT locations and Austin Peay State University.