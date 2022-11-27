Watch Now
News

Actions

Dickson community remembers the victims of the Club Q shooting

dickson vigil.PNG
Araceli Crescencio
Dickson community members decry violence against the LGBTQ community during a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
dickson vigil.PNG
Posted at 10:05 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 23:05:46-05

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people gathered a candlelight vigil in downtown Dickson to mourn the five victims lost at Club Q, in Colorado Springs.

The ceremony was organized by the Dickson Love Initiative LGBT+ group. Those in attendance said despite the tragedy happening thousands of miles away, they feel the pain close to home.

Jasmin Brand, secretary of the Dickson Love Initiative, said after hearing of the shooting, the group knew immediately, they wanted to do something to honor the lives lost and also stand up against hate.

"We contacted each other, our friends our family. People in the community reached out to us and we decided that although we are a distance from Colorado Springs, that it was important for us to show an effort of community, all the way from Tennessee," she said.

During the vigil, the group also thanked to the heroes who stepped in and confronted the gunman to prevent further violence.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap