Dickson community remembers the victims of the Club Q shooting

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people gathered a candlelight vigil in downtown Dickson to mourn the five victims lost at Club Q, in Colorado Springs.

The ceremony was organized by the Dickson Love Initiative LGBT+ group. Those in attendance said despite the tragedy happening thousands of miles away, they feel the pain close to home.

Jasmin Brand, secretary of the Dickson Love Initiative, said after hearing of the shooting, the group knew immediately, they wanted to do something to honor the lives lost and also stand up against hate.

"We contacted each other, our friends our family. People in the community reached out to us and we decided that although we are a distance from Colorado Springs, that it was important for us to show an effort of community, all the way from Tennessee," she said.

During the vigil, the group also thanked to the heroes who stepped in and confronted the gunman to prevent further violence.