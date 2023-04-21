Dickson County middle school teacher indicted for sexual contact with child

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Dickson County middle school teacher Robert Capes has now been indicted for sexual contact with a child.

His charges are assault, sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. The bond is $21,000, which he has made.

Dickson County Sheriff's Department Robert Capes

Per the indictment, the child is between 13 to 18 years of age. Per the Charlotte Middle School website, Capes is an eighth-grade science teacher. NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Dickson County Schools to determine whether he is still a teacher at the school. The incident he was indicted for happened in October 2022.

"I am able to confirm that he is an employee of the Dickson County School System who has been on administrative leave since the allegations were made in early January pending completion of the investigation and/or resolution of the issue," Superintendent Danny Weeks said.

His next scheduled court date could be as early as May 8.