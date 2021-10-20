Dickson County mom passes away from COVID after month-long battle

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Dickson County mom never got the chance to hold her newborn baby after losing her month-long battle to COVID-19.

On September 15, 36-year-old Amanda Perry was admitted to the Horizon Medical Center Emergency room. She was 32 weeks pregnant, and an emergency C-section was performed.

Since that day in mid-September, Amanda was ventilated, and soon airlifted to Virginia for more COVID support.

Her husband, Billy, drove to Richmond and got an apartment temporarily to be by her side through it all. She continued to fight but passed away on Monday, October 18.

"We had three miscarriages before having Nolan," said Billy. "She loved being a mom, she was put on this earth to be a mom."

After a month in the NICU, baby Nolan was recently released and is doing well.

Nolan is currently at home with his father, grandmother and his two older brothers.

Amanda and Billy both had kids from previous marriages. One of Amanda's sons has special needs.

To help out the family, you can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.