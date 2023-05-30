Dickson County Schools free meal program runs from June 5 - 30

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students in Dickson County will be able to get free breakfast and lunch meals at four different locations during the month of June.

Dickson County Schools says all students will be able to get two free meals a day Monday through Friday at one of the following locations: Dickson Middle School (401 E College Street), Oakmont Elementary School (630 Hwy 46 South), White Bluff Elementary School (377 School Road) and Vanleer Elementary School (4456 TN-235).

The program starts June 5 and ends June 30. Breakfast will be served from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

All students participating in the free meal program must eat at the location where they receive their meal, says Dickson County Schools.

For any questions about the Dickson County Schools free meal program, please call 615-446-7571 and ask for Troy Williams, the School Nutrition Coordinator, or Danny L. Weeks, Director of Schools.