Dickson mom uses her TikTok to inspire others dealing with addiction

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of you know TikTok for its light-hearted content, like its viral dances or make up hacks.

But one Dickson mom is using it to discuss something much more serious - addiction .

36-year-old Tiffany Bradford has more than 71,000 followers on TikTok. However, she isn't your typical influencer.

At 28-years-old, she fell deep into addiction.

"I was working in the adult entertainment business, in clubs, and that's when I was introduced to pain pills and a pain management doctor," Bradford said.

What started with pills progressed to methamphetamine.

"It's the devil's drug and makes you do things that in a million years I would never do," Bradford said, "I went from being a mom of three to prostitution in Nashville. If you knew me in my earlier life you'd be like not her, but addiction doesn't discriminate."

At just 87 pounds and homeless Tiffany decided to check into treatment in Burns, Tennessee after her boyfriend at the time was in jail.

After hearing a man share his story, she called it a "light-bulb moment" that made her shift her attitude towards getting clean.

As she started to get clean, she decided to document her journey to inspire others.

Giving her purpose, Bradford says she believes this is her story so she can motivate others to stay clean as well.

Almost three years clean, Bradford recently got married.

She also now works with EB Intervention, an organization that helps families and individuals dealing with addiction.

If you or someone you know is dealing with addiction, you can contact the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.