Didn't have service during the winter storms? You may be able to get a discount.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This month's winter storms may have knocked out your power, internet, or cable! So, if you didn't get the service you shouldn't have to pay for it, right?

Consumer advocacy group US Public Interest Research Group says it doesn't hurt to ask!

While electricity is different since you're billed on what you use, internet, cable or other utility providers may cut you a break on your monthly flat fees.

You'll want to research the rules for your provider because in some cases you can get a credit even after four hours of lost service.

"In some cases, some of these services are regulated by the state, like the State Utilities Commission," said Consumer Watchdog Director for US PIRG Teresa Murray. "So they may have rules in a particular state. but we would certainly encourage people to find out what their rights are and go ahead and ask."

Since any power outages were likely due to mother nature this month, you may not be able to get a discount.

US PIRG says when it comes to power outages, if it turns out you lost power due to a company mistake, they may give you a discount or some kind of reimbursement for things like the food lost in your fridge or freezer.