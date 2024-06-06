Die-hard Dolly Parton fans travel long distances to hear the Tennessee Treasure at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Of all the singers, bands and vendors on the lineup at CMA Fest this year, there's only one Matthew Connolly is here to see.

"Big Dolly fan — I traveled all the way from Minnesota to see her," said Connolly, who grew up with Dolly's Imagination Library books.

We met Matthew in line for Dolly's sprawling booth at Fan Fair X, inside the Music City Center.

"They’re selling all sorts of things -- all of Dolly's fragrances, T-shirts," said Connolly.

But across the room, at CMA Fest's Up Close Stage is where we found most of her die-hard fans, lined up way earlier than the typical 9 to 5.

"We were here at 7:15, 7:30 in line," said Angie Williams, who traveled to CMA Fest from her native Cincinnati, Ohio.

"We got here at 8, but if we had to do it again we’d probably try to get here at 7," said Lisa McCoy, who traveled here from Columbia, Missouri.

Both adoring fans endured the long travel and wait, just for a chance to hear their favorite artist share about her life. "She loves people, she’s just somebody that loves others and is inclusive of people -- like the kids or older people," said McCoy.

"Just everything that she portrays, just — everything. I mean what do you not love about Dolly?" said Williams.

It became clear before Dolly even spoke a word, it was worth the wait.

"I just wanted to say that I wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t been there. And I mean that!" said Parton, to a standing room-only audience.

Parton shared about her new business ventures, funny stories and lots of witty one-liners during the 45-minute on-stage interview with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith.

"I wake up with new dreams every day, and some of my crew says, 'Yea, and your damn dreams are killing us because somebody’s gotta help make them come true,'" Parton quipped.

Both fans perhaps left more enamored with Parton than they arrived.

"She talks to everybody like she just knows everybody. It’s not like she’s higher than anybody or better than everybody," said Williams.

"She doesn’t forget where she came from," said McCoy, wiping away tears. "I love how she loves God, too — like her faith."

But the highlight of the whole appearance was a moment people weren't expecting when Parton started singing to the crowd her hit, 'I Will Always Love You."

Clearly, the feeling was mutual.

"There’s no better way to end that experience. I will always love you — and we’ll always love her," said Connolly.

New Business Ventures

As a part of her CMA Fest interview, Dolly announced she's finishing up an autobiographical musical that will debut on Broadway.

"That musical is going to be called 'Hello, I’m Dolly.' It’s going to come out in 2026," said Parton to the crowd. "I’ve written a whole lot of original songs for it, as well as all the hit songs that you know."

Parton added that 'Hello, I'm Dolly' will not be a jukebox musical because of the original compositions.

The music legend also announced she's launching a new Dolly wine.

The first selection will be a Chardonnay.

She's also finalizing plans to build a Dolly Parton hotel, entitled Songteller Lodge, in Downtown Nashville on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Commerce Street.