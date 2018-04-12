Disabled Family Members Fear Loss Of Home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The home sits on prime real estate at 1503 McGavock Pike. The house where the Sparks clan lives is just down the street from popular East Nashville Restaurant and surrounded by large neighborhoods and modern homes.
The home is aging. Built in 1940, it was taken over by Jason Sparks' father in the 1960s. That's according to Cathy Sparks, Jason's wife.
The Sparks are in jeopardy of losing the family home after they got behind on their mortgage and the fees started piling up.
"We're just one little family in a very shopworn little 78 year old house," said Sparks. "That we love from the basement to the cracks in the ceiling to the rafters, and if this goes to the bank, this house will be gone in months and two little skinny houses will be here."
The family has by no means had it easy. Each member has some form of a disability. Jason has Asperger's syndrome, Cathy has Lupus, and their three adopted children all have varying degrees of cognitive disabilities. Their oldest, Robert, has autism. All three of their children are adults, but Robert still lives in the house.
The family owes $59,000 in mortgage payments and fees which the bank wants up front. If they can make that payment, they keep the house, but that task feels like an impossible feat.
"If we could catch up $59,000 dollars, then in turn, they would put us right back into the modification, which, for the remainder of our loan, it would be $500 a month," said Sparks.
In a last ditch effort, the family started a gofundme account. So far, it's raised $12,000.
"We were middle class people. Poverty just overtook us little by little, inch-by-inch," said Cathy.
*NewsChannel5.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.