Disaster Drill Held At Nashville International Airport
6:11 PM, Mar 24, 2018
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A plane crash and explosions at Nashville International Airport were all part of a safety drill.
First responders rushed to the scene of a mock plane crash to locate and help victims on Saturday.
Over 100 volunteers were on hand to act as victims and their family members, and 40 different local agencies also helped with the disaster drill.
The drill allowed first responders to prepare for possible emergencies and practice their lifesaving skills.
“We do this to make sure protocols and procedures work,” said Captain Christopher Shuff, Department of Public Safety at BNA. “We have good communication with mutual aid agencies, which would be Metro fire, police, EMS, among other ones.”
The FAA has required airports do these full-scale emergency exercises every three years.