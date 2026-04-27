Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for 29 Tennessee counties due to ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is making Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) available for 29 Tennessee counties.

Applications are being accepted from individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by the winter storm.

The counties include: Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

Individuals can apply for this at Jobs4TN.gov or by calling 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CDT.

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