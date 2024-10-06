Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available in eight Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has announced Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for eight Tennessee counties.

The following counties were impacted by severe rainfall and flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

Applications will be accepted from individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by severe rainfall and flash flooding beginning on 09/26/2024, in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblin, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Applications from individuals who live in, work in, or travel through these counties must be submitted by 12/02/2024.

Individuals can apply here.

