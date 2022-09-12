Discover, develop your inner musician with Make Music event hosted at Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday, a free Make Music event will kick off at the Main Branch Library downtown, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is part of a partnership between Make Music Monthly and Studio NPL at the Nashville Public Library, hosted by musical educator Emma Supica. It is open to the public.

Participants will learn how to sample sounds and create beats, among other skills. The event will train on analog and digital instruments — some of which may be taken home.

The events are designed for a 12-15-year-old age range, but all ages are welcome.

Musical experience is also welcome, but not required.

Studio NPL is located in the Teen area on the third floor. More dates will be added in the future for the library's Bordeaux and Main branches.

The event is made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.