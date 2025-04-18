Disney on Ice comes to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Disney on Ice is skating into Clarksville this weekend.
You can catch the magic from Encanto and Frozen at the F&M Bank Area from now until Sunday.
NewsChannel 5's Eric Pointer went there Friday morning and got a preview of what the show has to offer.
Audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics. and more when Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto.
The shows are:
Friday, April 18 10:30 AM & 6:00 PM
Saturday, April 12 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM
Sunday, April 13 3:00 PM
