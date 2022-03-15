Do gas station credit cards help you save? Experts say there is a better way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gas prices continue to rise, which is making money even tighter for most households.

You may be thinking of getting a gas credit card to help with the rising costs. There are many different kinds of credit cards, and some can be beneficial.

However, some experts don’t think credit cards offered by gas stations are the best option to save.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate said you're better off with a general-purpose credit card with strong gas rewards over that card from a gas station.

He said the ones from the gas stations often don't have the most attractive rewards and you only get something like 5 or 10 cents off per gallon. Rossman adds with rising prices, that nickel or dime is less meaningful on a percentage basis.

According to Rossman, it’s easier to qualify for a gas station's card but it's not going to pay off in the same way. He says there are better ways to save.

"Almost all the major brands have apps that let you save five or 10 cents per gallon. What I like to do is stack that. So, if I use a card that gives 3, 4 or 5% back on gas and stack it with an app that's going to give me another 5 or 10 cents a gallon at that specific station. There's two ways to save instead of just one," Rossman said.

There are several reward credit cards that give you a percentage of cash back on gas. Rossman said cards like Costco and Sam's club can be beneficial, but some of the stores will require you to pay for a membership.