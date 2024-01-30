Do Stanley Cups really contain lead? Here's what you should know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recent social media posts about the famed Stanley Cups have its giant fan base worried there may be negative effects to the aesthetic appeal.

Videos on social media sites such as TikTok show people breaking out a lead testing kit and trying it on their Stanley cups and other travel flasks.

But will you be exposed, like some of these posts are claiming, if you own a Stanley? Short answer is no, but users might be surprised to learn that there is a small amount of lead concealed in the cup.

Turns out lead is used as part of the tumbler’s vacuum insulation according to manufacturer Pacific Market International. The lead though is covered by a stainless steel layer that protects consumers from any exposure.

Some experts said that's enough for them to ditch the cup because lead is so toxic and that they wouldn't want to take any chances.

A statement from Stanley followed with “Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product."

If the base cap of a Stanley cup does come off and exposes the seal, which is rare, the company has said the cup is eligible for replacement under the lifetime warranty.

Just know though, Stanley isn't alone. There's a handful of other brands of travel drinking cups with lead sealed in the base. In November, the federal agency announced the recall of about 84,000 Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups and 3,600 Klickpick Home Children’s Cup Sets sold on Amazon due to “an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.”

Earlier that month, some 1,600 PandaEar and 200 Laoion stainless steel children’s cups sold on Amazon were recalled for the same reasons, according to the CPSC website.

And in July of last year, around 346,000 Cupkin stainless steel children’s cups were recalled by the manufacturer because they contained levels of lead that exceeded the federal lead content ban of 100 parts per million.