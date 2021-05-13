Do this, not that: tips for dealing with gas shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Worry about the pipeline has prompted panic buying across the region, even as the vast majority of gas stations in Tennessee still have gas.

You've likely already heard what not to do: don't rush to the gas station and don't fuel the fear on social media.

But AAA of Tennessee offers some tips of things you can do during times of fuel supply issues.

If you're concerned about a shortage, instead of rushing to the gas station to get more gas, consider what you've likely already learned how to do during the pandemic: Work From Home.

"In cases like this where we are in a situation where we might have a limited availability of gasoline, that's one thing we can fall back on, because those changes have been put in place for many of us," said Megan Cooper of AAA of Tennessee.

Now is a good time to start putting thought into how many trips you take from home each day; don't eliminate them entirely, but group them together.

And for families with multiple cars -- be mindful of which one you're driving if you do have to go to work or run errands. Choose the most fuel-efficient one.

"Depending on what you're doing, that may not require a gas-guzzler to drive around," Cooper said.

If you see exceptionally high prices at the pump, remember that price gouging is illegal in Tennessee. Make sure you report the issue to the state. You can also contact the business directly to complain.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the state agency to which you could report price gouging was the Department of Commerce and Insurance. It is the Attorney General's office.