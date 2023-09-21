Do you experience color blindness? A new program at some local libraries may help you see new vivid colors

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Public libraries have always been places where people expand their horizons, but to do so, the Linebaugh Library in Murfreesboro is starting to offer way more than just books.

"Libraries have tried to catch up with the needs of the community that they serve," said Garrett Crowell, the Library Circulation Manager in Rutherford County.

They now have a service that is so new that NewsChannel 5 was there when they first opened the box.

"They have that new glasses smell," said Crowell. "I am experiencing these like you are."

They're specialty glasses that help people experiencing color blindness, to see the world in a brand new light.

"We got to hear the EnChroma people themselves talk about their product that I signed us up to participate," explained Crowell.

The specs, which will soon be available for checkout just like books, aren't a cure for color blindness. They do allow people to perceive certain colors more vividly.

"Maybe it’ll be useful for someone who is doing some photography who is colorblind, or who is colorblind and they’re taking a trip somewhere and they want to see like fall foliage that’s coming up soon," he said.

EnChroma, the maker of the glasses, recommends you take their online colorblind test that way you can find out what kind of color blindness you have before you try on the glasses. The Linebaugh Library has a few different kinds of glasses depending on what kind of blindness you have.

Crowell says he longs for the day when someone can come in and totally change their view.

"I’m very much looking forward to that like I really do hope that somebody gets a big and powerful, meaningful experience out of these," he said.

That goes for how they perceive libraries too. "It’d be great to have people come in as a fresh visit and get a better sense of what all’s here," said Crowell.

The White House Public Library is also participating in the program.