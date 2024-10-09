Do you have a working smoke alarm in your home?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is Fire Prevention Week, which is a good time to resurface a sobering statistic: Three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms—the good news is that a high-quality alarm can costs less than 20 dollars.

And now Consumer Reports is making finding the best, most budget-friendly smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for your family even easier.

Simon Glinsek and his family were lucky to make it out of their home after a dryer caught fire.

“Smoke… like white smoke billowing out of the dryer area. It just went so fast; it boggles my mind at how fast it goes,” said Glinsek.

Today, many house fires burn faster, hotter, and are deadlier than ever.

“40 years ago, you would have had 17 minutes to get out of a house on fire," said Consumer Reports John Galeotafiore. "Today? Just 3 minutes.”

That’s because many newer homes have open floor plans with fewer walls and doors, allowing the fire to travel faster and more freely. Another factor?

“A lot of homes today have furnishings made with synthetic materials, like plastic or particleboard, which burn much quicker than say, solid wood,” Galeotafiore added.

So, getting an early fire warning and then getting out is more important than ever.

This advice from the National Fire Protection Association makes it easy. Install an alarm on each floor, test at least once a month, and replace after 10 years.

Now, Consumer Reports' exclusive Smoke Detectors ratings are free, so no membership is required.

This dual-sensor smoke detector from SimpliSafe received top scores for detecting both flaming and smoldering fires. It’s battery-operated which means you won’t need a professional to hard wire it. It can also be interconnected so if one alarm sounds off, the others will follow.

This battery-powered smoke detector from Kidde also received top scores for detecting both flaming and smoldering fires.

This Siterwell smoke detector from Walmart is another good option and comes with a ten-year battery.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.