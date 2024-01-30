Do you know how to sew? It is never too late to learn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a skill that most likely your grandparents knew, but is not as common nowadays.

"There's so many adults that I talk to that are like I can't even sew a button and I'm like 'but why not?'," said Abby Gustavson with Primrose Sewing.

Abby created this company back when she was 15 years old, and now years later she has seen students from across the globe.

"It's amazing to me that we're almost at our thousandth student," she said.

This space inside the Franklin Recreation Complex, has had everyone from adults to kids. It is a place where competition stops at the door because Abby said that is not the goal of these classes.

"You don't have to be good at it. That's not the point. The point is to try and the point is to just give yourself an opportunity to make mistakes," Abby said.

