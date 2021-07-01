Do you know if you are allowed to set off fireworks in your town? Find out here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fireworks regulations vary for counties and cities throughout Middle Tennessee. It's important to know what the guidelines are where you live to ensure a safe Independence Day celebration.
- Bedford County
- Shelbyville: Fireworks allowed July 1st, 2nd and 4th from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Allowed from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 3rd.
- Cheatham County
- Ashland City: Fireworks allowed from June 20th-July 7th from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Davidson County
- Residents are not allowed to shoot fireworks off at any time in Davidson County. Public displays are allowed as long as a proper permit has been approved.
- Dickson County
- Dickson: Fireworks allowed June 20th through July 5th from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- Giles County
- Pulaski: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
- Humphreys County
- Waverly: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
- Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
- Lewis County
- Hohenwald: Fireworks allowed July 3-6 from 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- Marshall County
- Lewisburg: Fireworks allowed on July 4th from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Maury County
- Columbia: Fireworks allowed July 3rd-5th from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Montgomery County
- Clarksville: Fireworks allowed July 1st-5th from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Robertson County
- Springfield: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
- Rutherford County
- Murfreesboro: Fireworks are allowed July 3rd-5th between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Sumner County
- Hendersonville: Fireworks are allowed from July 1st-3rd from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and July 4th from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Gallatin: Fireworks are allowed from July 1st-3rd until 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on July 4th.
- Portland: Fireworks allowed from June 25th-July 5th from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with the exception of July 4th where they are allowed from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Williamson County: City ordinances vary
- Brentwood: Fireworks not allowed within city limits
- Franklin: Fireworks not allowed within city limits
- Spring Hill: Allowed on July 4th from Noon-11 p.m.
- Wilson County
- Mt. Juliet: Fireworks allowed from June 20th-July 5th from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.