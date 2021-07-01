Watch
News

Actions

Do you know if you are allowed to set off fireworks in your town? Find out here

items.[0].image.alt
jomar aplaon
Generic image of colorful fireworks display
fireworks new year's july 4 independence celebrate
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 22:13:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fireworks regulations vary for counties and cities throughout Middle Tennessee. It's important to know what the guidelines are where you live to ensure a safe Independence Day celebration.

  • Bedford County
    • Shelbyville: Fireworks allowed July 1st, 2nd and 4th from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Allowed from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 3rd.
  • Cheatham County
    • Ashland City: Fireworks allowed from June 20th-July 7th from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Davidson County
    • Residents are not allowed to shoot fireworks off at any time in Davidson County. Public displays are allowed as long as a proper permit has been approved.
  • Dickson County
    • Dickson: Fireworks allowed June 20th through July 5th from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
  • Giles County
    • Pulaski: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
  • Humphreys County
    • Waverly: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
  • Lawrence County
    • Lawrenceburg: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
  • Lewis County
    • Hohenwald: Fireworks allowed July 3-6 from 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
  • Marshall County
    • Lewisburg: Fireworks allowed on July 4th from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Maury County
    • Columbia: Fireworks allowed July 3rd-5th from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Montgomery County
    • Clarksville: Fireworks allowed July 1st-5th from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Robertson County
    • Springfield: Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
  • Rutherford County
    • Murfreesboro: Fireworks are allowed July 3rd-5th between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Sumner County
    • Hendersonville: Fireworks are allowed from July 1st-3rd from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and July 4th from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
    • Gallatin: Fireworks are allowed from July 1st-3rd until 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on July 4th.
    • Portland: Fireworks allowed from June 25th-July 5th from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with the exception of July 4th where they are allowed from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Williamson County: City ordinances vary
    • Brentwood: Fireworks not allowed within city limits
    • Franklin: Fireworks not allowed within city limits
    • Spring Hill: Allowed on July 4th from Noon-11 p.m.
  • Wilson County
    • Mt. Juliet: Fireworks allowed from June 20th-July 5th from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now