Do you need a cancer screening? This Nashville hospital is doing them for free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know medical care is not cheap and quite frankly, it can be scary. If you have been putting off health screenings, an event this Saturday is for you.
Medical and dental professionals will be on hand for a host checkups and cancer screenings including those for breast, cervical and prostate cancer. Even though those screenings are invasive, Dr. Patricia Matthews Juarez with Meharry Medical College says they save lives.
“So this is an opportunity to talk about in real life ways you know, those are just small, uncomfortable acts that pale in comparison to the years you live with your family.”
Beyond the screenings, there will be resources to connect you with ongoing medical care, to talk about insurance, free vaccinations and testimonies from those who have survived cancer.
The event is free and open to all, but you must register.
How you can attend
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In person, you will go to the Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education at Meharry Medical College at 1011 21st Ave. N.
You can register here at this hyperlink.
For questions email mmcsupport@the1jg.com.
Carrie recommends:
"There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!"
-Carrie Sharp