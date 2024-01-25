Do you recognize this truck? Police say the driver shot at a family on I-40 West before fleeing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Terrifying moments as a family is shot at by another driver in Nashville. Now Metro Police need your help finding the gunman.

Detectives said the family was being followed by a man in a truck before he intentionally hit them, shot at them and drove off.

Police are now looking for a black Dodge Ram TRX pickup truck.

Metro Police said the family was driving in a Dodge Durango on I-40 West near Demonbreun Street.

This happened on the evening of Monday, January 15th when there was snow on the roads, already making them dangerous.

The family noticed the truck — which had a white tailgate and bumper — following them before the suspect pulled in front of them and reversed to hit the driver's side of the family's SUV.

Then he drove a short distance before firing several rounds toward the family as he got off the interstate.

Unfortunately, the description of the driver is very limited. Police said he was a Black man with braids.

Luckily the gunfire did not hit the family's SUV and nobody was injured, but police are not sure why he would do all of this to this family in the first place.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or thinks they may know the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.