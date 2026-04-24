Doctor combines love of music and medicine in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local doctor is combining his love of music and medicine - as he doubles as a professor at Vanderbilt Medical and the Blair School of Music.
His research is finding real benefits for patients...like healing through just listening to low beat cello for 18 minutes!
Photojournalist Angie Dones found out more.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom