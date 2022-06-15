Doctor shares her young children's experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial to encourage other parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA is now recommending both Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old.

Moderna's vaccine for this age group is a quarter of its adult dosage, while Pfizer's is just one-tenth.

The FDA said both were well-tolerated and side effects were minor.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono is a mother and a physician in Nashville.

Her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter are active and adventurous, which prompted her to put them in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

"In my view, it just seems that the lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine — if my children got the real stuff — it was a very tolerable experience. There was no fever, there was no irritability," said Dr. Amy Gordon Bono.

The mother will learn only after both the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine for little kids if her children got Pfizer's vaccine or a placebo.

Dr. Gordon Bono believes her older child even understands the importance of getting vaccinated.

"We like to talk about how it helps her and it helps others. We like to talk about how no matter what the weather is it's important to be prepared, and so when it comes to speaking about viruses and things that can make us sick in the world, and the things that can set us back a bit, we like to talk about being prepared," she said.

If the vaccines get final approval from the CDC they will likely become available early next week.

It is recommended that parents talk to their pediatricians about which vaccine to choose for their child.