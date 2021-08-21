Watch
Doctors call for universal masking in letter to gov., local leaders

Posted at 11:09 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 00:09:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A letter to Governor Lee signed by more than 5,000 Tennessee doctors urges state and local leaders to take action to protect Tennesseans.

It was organized by the group Protect My Care and written by Dr. Erica Kaye a pediatrician, oncologist and hospice and palliative care physician at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

They are pushing for universal masking in schools, calling the Governor's "mask opt-out" executive order a dangerous "fend for yourself" approach.

They released the letter on the same day a group of hospital leaders released a letter to unvaccinated Tennesseans as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge amid the Delta variant spread.

Read the full Protect My Care letter here.

