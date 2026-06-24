Doctors in Tenn. suing to stop policy forcing families to choose lifesaving care for kids or risk deportation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Nashville physicians have filed a lawsuit seeking to block Tennessee from implementing a policy that would require certain immigrant children with severe disabilities enrolled in a state medical program to be reported to immigration enforcement officials.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the Tennessee Justice Center, challenges a Tennessee Department of Health action set to take effect July 1 involving the Children's Special Services (CSS) program.

NewsChannel 5 recently reported on 10-year-old Walter, a child with spina bifida whose family says CSS has covered hospital visits, specialists, medication and other care he depends on. His mother said the family received a letter telling them to disenroll from the program by June 30 or risk being reported to state and federal authorities.

According to the Tennessee Justice Center, about 400 immigrant children across Tennessee receive services through CSS, a federally funded program that provides care for children with severe disabilities and serious medical conditions who have no other access to care.

The physicians said their patients rely on the program for treatment related to life-threatening conditions, including congenital heart disease, leukemia and severe seizure disorders.

The lawsuit argues the reporting requirement violates state and federal law. The doctors are asking Davidson County Chancery Court to temporarily prevent state health officials from sharing children's information with immigration enforcement authorities while the case moves forward.

"For decades, Children's Special Services has served as a lifeline for children with severe disabilities and chronic illnesses who have nowhere else to turn for care," Tennessee Justice Center Executive Director Michele Johnson said in a statement.

The Tennessee Justice Center said the request for a temporary restraining order is currently under advisement by the court.