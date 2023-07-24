Doctors, lawmakers claim Tennessee's attorney general is meddling in women's private healthcare decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Should a woman's medical records be private if she goes out of state for an abortion?

The Biden administration is pushing a new rule it says is designed to protect women's privacy.

At least 18 state attorneys general, including Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, say a rule like that is unconstitutional.

In a statement emailed to NewsChannel 5, the AG said in summary, the rule unconstitutionally interferes with state enforcement of state laws, and he is not trying to assert a right to prosecute women who go out of state for abortions.

On Monday, his explanation was criticized by a state lawmaker and two Tennesee doctors.

"His assertions that his efforts have been mischaracterized is disingenuous," said State Senator Heidi Campbell. "This is certainly an effort to go after women's reproductive health rights."

Doctors agreed.

"Skrmetti and the extremist politicians only care about the medical records of those who access healthcare that they disagree with," said Dr. Katrina Green.

"No one is safe from Mr. Skrmetti's long reaching arm of the law crossing more than state lines," said Dr. Amy Gordon Bono.

Medical records are only protected to an extent. The state attorney general can issue what is called a "civil investigative demand" or CID to get patient records. In June, it was revealed this legal tool is what allowed the AG to get the records of transgender patients receiving care at Vanderbilt.