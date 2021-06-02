Doctors warn of possible 'breakthrough' COVID cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As more people are now vaccinated, starting Tuesday, Metro Nashville's testing site at Nissan Stadium will be the only mass community testing site in operation.

But even if you're vaccinated, there's still a chance you could get infected with the coronavirus, in what's called a "breakthrough" COVID case.

Doctors say that's because even the most effective COVID vaccine is only 95 percent effective -- meaning 1 out of every 20 people exposed to the virus, may still get it.

But, doctors say, most who still do experience few if any side effects and almost all didn't have to go to the hospital. A sign, doctors say, that the vaccine is working.

"We of course expected there to be breakthrough infections, and by and large they are very very mild," said Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "The vaccine is keeping even those people out of the hospital, and that's what they were designed to do."