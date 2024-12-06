Does Clarksville need it's own Rescue Mission? That's what one nonprofit is asking for.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, as the temperature has plunged, the number of beds at Clarksville Urban Ministries has surged. They hosted 70 men and women, without a place to call home Thursday night alone.

"If the temperature at night is going to be 32 degrees or below, we open," said Deborah Ashcraft, the program director of Clarksville Urban Ministry's Grace Assistance Program.

I first introduced you to Deborah Ashcraft earlier this year, when there was such a need for a warming shelter in Clarksville. She asked Madison Street United Methodist Church for permission to use their gymnasium for an emergency space.

The warming shelter is able to house men and women in separate rooms for security. They also currently house about 30 family members in hotel rooms to keep children out of group shelter space.

Nearly a year later, instead of more resources, they're now the only warming shelter left in Montgomery County.

"The Salvation Army is under repair right now, so that takes away several beds," said Ashcraft.

Manna Cafe used to also offer a warming shelter. Instead, they joined forces with Clarksville Urban Ministries and Madison Street United Methodist Church. But this all comes at a critical time for the community.

"Our homeless population is growing daily," said Ashcraft.

That's why she thinks it's now time for Montgomery County to have its own rescue mission, so people can stay no matter the temperature. Now, the way Urban Ministries operate, they are completely temperature dependent.

"I kind of just look at the weather forecast and kinda gauge when I’m going to be open. There’s some iffy days I have to call a last-minute judgment," she said.

Ashcraft says the last-minute judgments make it hard to find volunteers and even harder when she has to turn guests away because it's a few degrees warmer.

"OK the weather’s going to be warm so you have to leave, but you have to come back. That’s heartbreaking to me," she said.

Ashcraft thinks a permanent rescue mission could allow them to give more resources to their guests and maybe even resolve their homelessness.

"Just find out — what do you need, how can we help you?"

Until that can happen, Deborah says she'll keep adding beds as the temperature falls. "Until we have something permanent, we’re doing a Band-aid effect for people. And that breaks my heart too," she said.

Current needs

On a short term basis, Ashcraft says they are in dire need of coffee, hot chocolate, Styrofoam bowls, hats, gloves, scarves and hot hands to distribute to their guests.

Their greatest need is volunteers to watch over their guests. If you'd like to sign up to volunteer, you can do so here.

It looks like Urban Ministries will get a reprieve this weekend, given the warmer temperatures, but they're already planning to be open another three days, at least, next week.

