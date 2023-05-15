Does your child take formula? There is a recall you need to look at

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are new concerns about a formula recall that's now specifically impacting Middle Tennessee.

The Perrigo Company is sending out another notice after the recalled baby formula was sent out to different retailers across our area. The formula is Gerber Good Start Soothe Pro T-M Powdered Infant Formula.

"This recalled product was distributed from its Nashville Division only to independent retailers located in AL, GA, IN, KY, OH, TN, VA, and WV," the notice said.

The voluntary recall is because of a bacteria that in most people does not make an impact, but in premature infants, infants under two months and infants with weakened immune systems they can have a variety of problems.

It lists things like fever, poor feeding and low energy.

The company mentions other serious symptoms could happen.

Take a look at your formula and if you see these numbers it needs to be thrown out.

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

"Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7. Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider," the notice said.