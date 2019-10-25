FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on for a man who attacked a woman as she walked her dog early Thursday morning in Franklin.

According to Franklin Police, the woman was walking her dog on McKays Court in The Landings apartment complex off of Moores Lane at about 4:30a.m.

She told officers a person wearing a hoodie attacked her by hitting her several times in the face. The attacker ran away when the woman's dog attacked him.

Franklin police are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood. They are also asking residents to check any surveillance or doorbell cameras they have for video that could show the attacker.

If you have information on the attack, call Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.