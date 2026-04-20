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Dog in Portland euthanized after killing an infant on Monday

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PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dog in Portland has been euthanized after attacking and killing an infant on Monday.

According to police, the dog entered through a rear door and attacked the child, killing them.

Once arriving on scene, officers encountered the dog who continued to exhibit aggressive behavior. The dog was euthanized for the safety of those present.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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