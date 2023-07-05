Dog owners search shelters for pups who ran away due to the fireworks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some families are searching for their beloved dogs who’ve run away after July 4th. There’s usually an uptick of intakes at local shelters after fireworks.

Good Samaritans like Courtney Moulder lined up outside Metro Animal Care and Control Wednesday. She found a stray dog in Antioch.

"She’s been through so much," Moulder said, "I don’t blame her for being scared."

Moulder hopes her owner will be reunited with her at Metro Animal Care and Control.

Alexandra Koehn Stray dog found after fireworks



"It doesn’t have a chip. It’s got a collar, but no little tag. she’s really sweet! But obviously she was lost," Moulder said.

There’s been dozens of drop-offs, and the kennels are full. But every once in a while, a dog's microchip comes back with an owner.

Pamella Almeida has been searching multiple shelters for their dog, Cooper. A neighbor set off a firework when she opened the door on July 3rd around 10:30 p.m.

"And he was so scared that he took off running," Almeida said, "I went after him with the car but I lost track of him, and we spent the whole day yesterday trying to find him."

Her daughter Nicole likes to play and cuddle Cooper, who is pictured here:

Pamella Almeida

Cooper went missing after fireworks



She was in tears.

"Yesterday was for a lot of people a day to celebrate, but for us it was really a day to cry and worry because every noise and firework was just thinking how scared he was," Almeida said.

They have a flyer and they've posted in a plethora of missing pet Facebook groups. Cooper was last seen in the Mountain Top Trail and Debbie Lane area of La Vergne. He’s chipped with their information.

Here's a list of the missing pet pages.

"We are really heartbroken and hoping to find him alive and well, but he may be traumatized too," Almeida said.

Sadly, Cooper was not dropped off at MACC so they're checking other shelters.

"God knows where he could be right now,” Almeida said.

MACC is looking for fosters right now since the shelter's packed. Reclaim fees are being waved for the next few days.