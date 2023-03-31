Dogs get much-needed rest while providing comfort following school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been an awful week, with exhaustion that's affected both man and man's best friend.

A half dozen Lutheran Church Charities comfort dogs have spent this week visiting schools and families with volunteer handlers from across five states, to help people cope with the tragedy of the Covenant School shooting.

"These dogs bring out the emotion," said Bonnie Fear with Lutheran Church Charities. "A lot of times people won't share with humans, but they'll cry to the dog, whisper to the dog or they'll just hug."

The group is looking to stay in Nashville, helping as much as they can.

"It's wonderful how we're taken care of in our own communities, the money is there," Fear said. "Can we always use donations? That's what keeps us going."

And Fear says keeping those comfort dogs going, in a lot of ways, keeps everyone else going too.

"They see the work they can do," Fear said.

Here is more information on the work of Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Ministry teams, and how to donate.