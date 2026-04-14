Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital marks 'PJs for Safe Sleep' day April 16 to promote infant sleep safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital is joining a nationwide campaign to promote safer sleep practices for infants during the first “PJs for Safe Sleep” awareness day on April 16.

The initiative, created by Safe Kids Worldwide, encourages people to wear pajamas to work, school or at home to spark conversations about infant safety. The awareness day aligns with National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day.

The effort comes as infant sleep-related deaths in Tennessee are on the rise. According to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, those deaths increased 71% from 2024 to 2025. Officials say many cases are linked to unsafe sleep environments, including co-sleeping or placing infants on their sides or stomachs.

Hospital leaders said many caregivers are unaware of these risks until it is too late, making education a key focus of the campaign.

“Far too many families in our state — and around the country — experience the unimaginable loss of a baby due to unsafe sleep situations, and we see the impact of those tragedies every year at Dolly Children’s,” said Adam Cook, Chief Development and Public Affairs Officer. “That’s why ‘PJs for Safe Sleep’ matters so much to us. By turning something as simple and joyful as wearing pajamas to work into a conversation starter, we’re helping our community keep their babies safe and healthy."

As part of the event, the hospital will host an on-site education tent where families can learn about safe sleep practices and receive sleep machines to help establish healthy routines at home.

The hospital also offers evidence-based safe sleep resources online to help parents create safer sleep environments for infants.