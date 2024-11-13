Dolly Parton donates $4.5 million to Nashville library to kickstart reading program at local childcare centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Surrounding a young child with books is so important. But for some, books are a luxury they can't afford or easily access.

The Nashville Public Library Foundation is raising money to launch a $20 million initiative called Begin Bright. It will provide several dozen books and coaching to the 400 or so licensed childcare centers in Davidson County.

Through the Library's program Bringing Books To Life, more than 100 local childcare centers are already receiving training for teachers and parents. Begin Bright will help them reach potentially 45,000 kids five and younger. In addition to establishing Little Libraries at every center, the program will include workshops for adults in kids' lives which will guide them in effectively reading to little kids.

"When you're reading to a child, stop and ask them, 'What's going to happen? Or what do you think just happened?' And that allows the child to develop a love of learning," said Shawn Bakker, NPL Foundation president.

A $4.5 million investment by The Dollywood Foundation, home of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will kickstart the library's groundbreaking, new early literacy program.

“I really believe this partnership can make a huge impact on inspiring a love of reading for children and families. And one of the best parts is that Nashville can once again light the way for the nation,” said Dolly Parton.

Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, millions of free books are mailed to children every month.

The Dollywood Foundation wanted to expand its efforts so a robust library is available in every childcare center in Davidson County.

We looked around for data on early childhood literacy.

In Tennessee, the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation reports the book-to-child ratio is close to 13 to 1 in middle-income neighborhoods, but 1 to 300 in low-income neighborhoods.

GELF said reading to a child in an interactive style raises a child's IQ by six points.

The latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows 85% of 3-to-5-years-old not yet enrolled in kindergarten were read to by a family member three or more times; 87% were told a story by a family member at least once; and 96% were taught letters, words, or numbers by a family member at least once.

Also, in the month before the survey, 37% of children visited a library with a family member at least once.

The $4.5 million investment is the most significant gift in the 27-year history of the Nashville Public Library Foundation.

“Not only has The Dollywood Foundation given all the books necessary to fulfill a key pillar of the program, but the historic financial contribution will enable the Library to accelerate the launch of this program within the fiscal year," Bakker said. "Dolly Parton is a transformational figure in worlds of philanthropy and literacy, and we are thrilled to partner with her and excited about the impact this promises to have on our city.”

The library plans to roll out the program in the spring of 2025.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.