Dolly Parton raises $700K for Humphreys County after floods

PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Dolly Parton and her businesses announced Wednesday their efforts raised $700,000 in support of the United Way of Humphreys County as it seeks to help residents following the catastrophic flooding in late August.

Her businesses that fundraised included Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, as well as The Dollywood Foundation.

Parton selected the United Way of Humphreys County to receive the donation because it is the home of her friend, country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn chose United Way as the benefactor because of the work they are doing in the rebuilding efforts. After the support the Smokies received following the 2016 Sevier County wildfires, Parton knew she needed to help.

“I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery,” Parton said. “Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them. They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time.”

Several counties were affected, but Humphreys County received the most damage.

More than 20 people lost their lives due to the catastrophic flooding caused by more than 15 inches of rain that fell in a relatively short period of time in late August. Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills was severely damaged by the flooding that occurred. The foreman of Lynn’s ranch was swept away in the floodwaters.

For anyone interested in donating directly to the United Way of Humphreys County, please visit unitedwayhumphreys.org for more information.