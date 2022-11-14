Dolly Parton receives $100 million Bezos Award for Courage and Civility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country Music legend Dolly Parton can now add another achievement to her list: she's the latest recipient of the "Bezos Award for Courage and Civility."

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, chose Parton for the award, which comes with $100 million. Previous recipients include CNN commentator Van Jones and World Central Kitchen nonprofit founder José Andrés.

"The award recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and who always do it with civility. Each awardee receives $100 million to direct to the charities that they see fit," said Bezos's partner Lauren Sanchez, who helped to present the honor.

Bezos said Dolly was chosen because she embodies the concepts of courage and civility so thoroughly.

"She gives with her heart. What she's done for kids and literacy and so many other things is just incredible," said Bezos.

"Wow! Did you say $100 million?" Dolly exclaimed as she took the stage to accept the award.

The country icon and philanthropist said she'd do her best to do good things with the money. She said she was grateful for the honor, and reminded everyone in attendance of the importance of giving when you can.

"When people are in a position to help, you should help," she added. "And I know that I've always said I try to put my money where my heart is."

Now, with this gift, she has even more ability to give and said she intends to use it to continue to do so.

"I will do my best to do good things with this money," Dolly assured the room.