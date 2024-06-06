Dolly Parton unveils first collection of wines, set to go on sale in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton made some big announcements Thursday at CMA Fest!

In addition to the Broadway musical based on her life story, she also unveiled "Dolly Wines", her first ever collection of wines!

Dolly’s first wine to be released, Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023, will go on sale in the US in July! It's exclusively available right now for pre-sale through Vivino here.

This wine offers a blend of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak.

“We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world,” Accolade Wines Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Mayo said. “Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!”