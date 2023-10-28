Dolly Parton's iconic clothes go on display at Lipscomb University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She's a country music legend and a fashion icon, and now Dolly Parton fans can get an up close look at some of custom clothing.

A new exhibit at Lipscomb University is called "Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones." It features 25 outfits from Parton's storied career. It also tells the stories of the designers behind the looks and their creative process.

The display is connected to a new book "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," which was released on Oct. 17.

Fans and friends packed the Beaman Library on the Lipscomb campus Friday evening for a preview of the event. It featured music from the Lipscomb University Chorale, and remarks from university president Candice McQueen and Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

"Tonight, we are honoring a person who may be the most beloved person in the entertainment industry," McQueen said. "Her music has been the soundtrack of our lives, and her unique fashion sense has left an indelible mark on the world of style."

Parton participated in the official ribbon cutting, and guests were able to tour the exhibit. Parton said it was a trip down memory lane.

"I’m amazed at how much I’ve done, I really am," joked Parton. "Someone says how does it feel to see all that? I think, 'Phew, that’s a lot of living.'"

Parton said her favorite item featured in the display is the dress she wore while singing "He's Alive" on the CMA Awards in 1989.

"I love that song," said Parton. "I remember that moment I sang that song. It meant so much to me."

In addition to dozens of sparkly gowns, the exhibit features shoes and other accessories.

The exhibit opens on Oct. 31 and runs through Dec. 9. Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased ahead of time. For more information visit: https://www.lipscomb.edu/art/dolly-parton-and-makers-my-life-rhinestones